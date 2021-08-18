Is Russia's vaccine diplomacy failing?

More and more countries are lining up to complain that Russia is failing to fulfil its promise to give them millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.What was seen as a clever soft power tool from Moscow to win support in poorer nations is now turning into something of an embarrassment. So, what has gone wrong? Guests: Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Vasily Vlassov Professor of Health at Higher School of Economics Samuel Ramani International Relations Academic at Oxford University