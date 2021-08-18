WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Russia's vaccine diplomacy failing?
More and more countries are lining up to complain that Russia is failing to fulfil its promise to give them millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.What was seen as a clever soft power tool from Moscow to win support in poorer nations is now turning into something of an embarrassment. So, what has gone wrong? Guests: Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Vasily Vlassov Professor of Health at Higher School of Economics Samuel Ramani International Relations Academic at Oxford University
August 18, 2021
