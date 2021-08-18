The 27th Sarajevo Film Festival

This year's Sarajevo Film Festival marks 27 years since a group of film lovers decided to help the city's people heal from the memories of the Bosnian war. This line-up of filmmakers is the youngest yet with an exemplary number of female directors. Watch Across The Balkans' Elif Bereketli report from the red carpet. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.