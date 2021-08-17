WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Will the West Respond to the Taliban?
20 years after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the Taliban has swiftly taken over the country and dissolved the Ashraf Ghani-led administration. How will the West react? Will the US and its allies now attempt to work with the same group they fought for two decades? Guests: Emran Feroz Founder of Drone Memorial Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department
How Will the West Respond to the Taliban?
August 17, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us