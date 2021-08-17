August 17, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Will the West Respond to the Taliban?
20 years after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the Taliban has swiftly taken over the country and dissolved the Ashraf Ghani-led administration. How will the West react? Will the US and its allies now attempt to work with the same group they fought for two decades? Guests: Emran Feroz Founder of Drone Memorial Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department
How Will the West Respond to the Taliban?
Explore