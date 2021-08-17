WORLD
Across The Balkans: Balkans Offers Afghans Refuge | Croatia’s Coin Dispute | Sarajevo Film Festival
Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro have all agreed to host Afghan refugees who are fleeing after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. All four governments accepted a request from the US to be a transit destination for the asylum seekers. We ask policy analyst Agon Maliqi how it will work. Plus, controversy over famous inventor Nikola Tesla’s national identity has been sparked again after Croatia announced plans to put his face on their future Euro coins. Serbia strongly objected and says it will take action with the European Union. Mirna Brekalo reports from Zagreb and we interview the former director of the Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade. Finally, the Sarajevo Film Festival has returned after last year's last-minute cancellation due to COVID-19. This year, rock superstar Bono made a surprise appearance, joining the celebrities and creative professionals in attendance. Elif Bereketli is on the red carpet for us. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’: http://trt.world/fvfp
Across The Balkans: Balkans Offers Afghans Refuge | Croatia’s Coin Dispute | Sarajevo Film Festival
August 17, 2021
