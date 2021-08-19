BIZTECH
China, Russia and other nations to partake in Afghanistan reconstruction | Money Talks
After the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan, the US and many other countries are pulling out their troops and other personnel from the country. But China, Russia, Turkey and Pakistan are maintaining their diplomatic presence and say they're working with stakeholders in the country to ensure a smooth transition. Afghanistan's neighbours could be poised to play a role in rebuilding its economy.. And some countries may look to exploit Afghanistan's vast mineral wealth. Mobin Nasir reports. We got more on this story with Ahmad Shah Katawazai in Kabul. He's a senior Afghan diplomat and a member of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #Taliban #AfghanEconomy
August 19, 2021
