Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis
Following the US announcement of its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghans are seeking a safe passage out of the country. As per official figures, Afghans are now the second largest refugee population in the world. There are many still in the country wanting to be rescued, especially since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked the international community not to abandon the people of Afghanistan. Is the international community willing to help? What's the role they can play to manage the unfolding humanitarian crisis? Guests: Sultan Barakat Director of Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Dr Jaya Dantas Professor of International Health at Curtin University Torek Farhadi Former Advisor to the Afghan Government
August 18, 2021
