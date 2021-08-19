Wealthy nations hoard shots meant for COVAX initiative | Money Talks

COVAX was supposed to be a COVID-19 safety net for the developing world - a global alliance to ensure poorer countries would have equal access to vaccines and not be outbid by the buying power of the rich. But in reality, it's also become a crutch to prop up stockpiles in developed countries, where poor planning has left governments scrambling for supplies. Melinda Nucifora has more. #COVAX #VaccineInequality #COVID19