August 19, 2021
US freezes Afghan foreign currency reserves worth $9.5B | Money Talks
The US government has frozen nearly all the foreign currency reserves of Afghanistan's central bank. It has also stopped shipments of cash to the country. The move follows the halting of aid to Afghanistan by a number of Western governments. But as Mobin Nasir reports, they're walking a tightrope between restricting the Taliban's access to funds, and ensuring that hundreds of thousands of Afghans in need of assistance, can receive it. #IMF #AfghanistanEconomy #Taliban
