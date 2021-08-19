Malaysia's king says he will appoint new prime minister soon | Money Talks

Malaysia's king has assured he'll appoint a new prime minister soon - but that leader will have to face a confidence vote in a fractured parliament. The monarch is seeking to avoid a repeat of Muhyiddin Yassin's brief and tumultuous rein as prime minister. Muhyiddin stepped down on Monday but in his 17 months at the helm, he faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic. And as Natasha Hussain reports, the new prime minister will also be judged by how they revive Malaysia's crisis-hit economy. #Malaysia #PrimeMinister #ConfidenceVote