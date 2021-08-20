WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghanistan: Biden’s Blunder. Why Kabul Is Worse Than Saigon
Joe Biden sold himself to the American people as a foreign policy heavyweight during the election last year and claimed President Trump was ruining America’s reputation abroad. The liberal media, academics and pundits backed him to the hilt and suggested things could only get better under Biden. How wrong they were. The Taliban is now in control of Afghanistan and Americans are fleeing the capital Kabul. People are comparing these chaotic scenes to the fall of Saigon in 1975 when U.S. forces fled Vietnam. So what does the Biden administration and his mainstream media allies do now? Well they’re blaming everyone but themselves. Guests: Torek Farhadi Former Afghan Government Adviser Barry Pavel Senior Vice President at the Atlantic Council Fazelhaq Haqmal US Army Afghan War Veteran Gerry Berry Former US Marine Helicopter Pilot
Afghanistan: Biden’s Blunder. Why Kabul Is Worse Than Saigon
August 20, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us