Former factory worker rises to TikTok stardom | Money Talks

Viral video platform TikTok is becoming a major money-spinner for some of its popular users. Many content creators are using their followings as leverage for brand endorsements. TikTok's latest sensation, Khaby Lame, aims to do just that, by drawing millions of followers without ever saying a word. #TikTok #KhabyLame #ContentCreators