WORLD
1 MIN READ
Playback: Have Afghan women lost their fragile freedom?
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. We take a look at what could be in store for #Afghans under #Taliban rule, after the group seized control of the country. Why #Iranians fear a new bill will restrict the use of the internet even further... #Singapore comes up with a #high-tech solution to water shortages.... And finally, hikers from across the #Balkans set up camp to watch the #Perseid meteor shower light up the skies...
Playback: Have Afghan women lost their fragile freedom?
August 21, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us