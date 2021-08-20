Why is there a rise in armed attacks in Burkina Faso?

Burkina Faso’s president has declared three days of mourning after 80 people were killed in a militant attack on a civilian convoy. The assault took place in the north of the country on Wednesday, despite a military police escort. Greg Barton, professor of global Islamic politics at the Alfred Deakin Institute for Globalisation and Citizenship, explains. #BurkinaFasoattack