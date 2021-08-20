WORLD
1 MIN READ
Vietnam Pilot Captain Gerald ‘Gerry’ Berry Says Kabul Worse Than Saigon
Many pundits and experts are comparing what’s happening in Afghanistan to the fall of Saigon. The chaotic scenes back in 1975 as the US withdrew from the Vietnam. Captain Gerald 'Gerry' Berry was there that day and was the helicopter pilot who flew the U.S. Ambassador to safety. He is often referred to 'the man who ended the Vietnam war'. We spoke to him about that day 46 years ago and whether it's fair to compare it with what's happening in Afghanistan.
August 20, 2021
