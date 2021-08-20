Where Is Afghanistan Headed Under the Taliban

Two decades after being thrown out, the Taliban shocked the world by regaining the control of Afghanistan in a swift blitz. In its first interaction with the press, the group's spokesperson assured the international community of maintaining stability and upholding women's rights. But the world remains sceptical about the group's assurances given their past. So has the Taliban changed over these years, and what should the world expect from them this time around? Guests: Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador Richard Outzen Former US Diplomat Ahmet Uysal Director at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies