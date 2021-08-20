August 20, 2021
Will the Taliban Keep Faith to Their Promises?
The 20-year war in Afghanistan led by the United States and its allies has ended with the Taliban returning to power. Since the group's return, there are fears about how it will rule the country. The group says it will return the war-torn country to stability and has called for peaceful international relations. So how did the Taliban take over and will it live up to its promises?
