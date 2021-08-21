Biden pledges to evacuate all Americans and Afghan aides

It's one of the largest evacuation efforts in history and it's not slowing down. US President Joe Biden on Friday promised to airlift Americans and US aides out of Kabul, but warned the process would be dangerous. As Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, the Biden administration is under scrutiny for what many are calling a chaotic and poorly planned effort to get people to safety. #KabulEvacuations