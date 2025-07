Malaysian king appoints Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister

Malaysian politician Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will be sworn in on Saturday as the country's new prime minister. He's replacing Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned earlier this week after months of turmoil. And it's a triumphant return for Yaakob's UMNO party, which was defeated in the 2018 general elections after six decades in power. Dominic Brian Omondi reports.