WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden: First priority is to get Americans out of Kabul
US President Joe Biden has continued to defend his administration's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. This comes as another 11-thousand people were airlifted out of Kabul airport over the weekend, bringing the total number of evacuees to 28-thousand since August 14. And while the president insisted that Americans in Afghanistan remain the priority, US officials still have no headcount when it comes to their citizens. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Withdrawal #Biden
Biden: First priority is to get Americans out of Kabul
August 23, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us