Has the World Forgotten Russia's Annexation of Crimea?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has convened a summit in Kiev with representatives from 44 NATO and EU countries to remind the world of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. Zelensky hopes to bring the world's attention back to the Black Sea peninsula and put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Guests: Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics and Research Director at Democratic Initiatives Foundation Alexander Titov Lecturer of Russian Foreign Policy and History at Queen's University Belfast Kees van der Pijl Retired Professor of International Relations at University of Sussex