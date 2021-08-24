Artists Fleeing Afghanistan | The Art of Antonio Lopez | The Blind Spot

On this episode of Showcase; Artists Fleeing Afghanistan 00:02 Fatimah Hossaini, Photographer 01:13 The Blind Spot 11:31 Masayume: Tokyo's 'Dream Come True' 13:42 The Art of Antonio Lopez 16:28 Shortcuts 18:26 Flip-flop Art 20:27 Marvel's Shang-Chi 22:11 Lily Allen's Theatre Debut 23:28 #FatimahHossaini #Masayume #LilyAllen