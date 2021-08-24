August 24, 2021
Lebanese will pay 66-percent more for petrol, as the government has raised prices to ease a crippling fuel shortage. The decision follows an emergency meeting over the weekend. The exchange rate used to price petroleum products has been adjusted - resulting in the cost surge. But up to 225-million dollars will be reserved to subsidise imports. #Petrol #Lebanon #FuelCrisis
