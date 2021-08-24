BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US recruits commercial carriers to assist Afghan evacuations | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden says commercial aircraft will now be helping to fly people fleeing Afghanistan to both the US and other host countries. Airlines won't be flying into Kabul itself but will transport evacuees out of US bases in Germany, Bahrain, and Qatar. Those locations have been getting so crowded that flights out of Kabul were temporarily suspended last week. US airlines that volunteer for the airlift could be handsomely rewarded with future defence contracts, as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #US #AfghanistanEvacuations #CommercialFlights
US recruits commercial carriers to assist Afghan evacuations | Money Talks
August 24, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us