US recruits commercial carriers to assist Afghan evacuations | Money Talks

US President Joe Biden says commercial aircraft will now be helping to fly people fleeing Afghanistan to both the US and other host countries. Airlines won't be flying into Kabul itself but will transport evacuees out of US bases in Germany, Bahrain, and Qatar. Those locations have been getting so crowded that flights out of Kabul were temporarily suspended last week. US airlines that volunteer for the airlift could be handsomely rewarded with future defence contracts, as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.