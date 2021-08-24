WORLD
Just seven days left, the #Taliban warns that there will be consequences if the US and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond the end of the month. The ultimatum comes as chaos continued at Kabul airport where foreign forces are struggling to evacuate their nationals and Afghans at risk. The US President Joe Biden says the airlift is accelerating, but there's increasing pressure on him to extend the deadline beyond August 31. TRT World's Ali Mustafa is in Kabul and sent this report.
