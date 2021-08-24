August 24, 2021
Can the US persuade the Taliban to extend the withdrawal deadline?
US President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to extend the deadline for withdrawal in Afghanistan beyond August 31. But the Taliban have warned against any delays. We look at what could happen when the deadline arrives with Kamran Bokhari, the director of analytical development at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington DC. #USwithdrawal #Kabul #Taliban
