Turkey Sets Goals to Become a Self-sufficient Military Force

Turkey has its eyes set on becoming one of the world's military powerhouses. The country's booming defence industry has laid the foundation to produce some of the world’s most effective weapons. And that’s translating into rising exports. Between 2015 and 2020, its defence exports grew by 86 percent, making Turkey the 13th largest arms exporter in the world. Strait Talk's Ludovica Brignola reports.