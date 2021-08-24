Afghanistan’s Asylum-Seekers

Thousands of Afghans concerned about life under Taliban rule are trying to find a safe escape. More than 20 people have been killed in and around Kabul airport in their search for a way out. Since the US announced its troop withdrawal in April, most fleeing Afghans have been moving into neighbouring Pakistan, Iran and through into Turkey. Several countries around the world are preparing to accept Afghan refugees as the crisis unfolds. US troops stationed at Kabul airport are scheduled to withdraw by the end of the month, but Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace warns that unless the evacuation deadline is extended, evacuation efforts will become limited. However, the Taliban is adamant the US needs to get out by August 31st. Guests: Horia Mosadiq Afghan Human Rights Activist and Political Analyst Lina Vosyliute Research Fellow in the Justice and Home Affairs Unit Nabih Bulos Los Angeles Times Middle East Bureau Chief