Turkey Ramps Up Security on Its Iranian Border to Stop Refugee Influx
Turkish officials have rejected claims made in the UK media that an Afghan refugee processing centre will be set up inside Turkey. Already hosting the world’s largest refugee population, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging European countries to take responsibility for migrants fleeing Afghanistan. He adds his country has no intention of becoming Europe's ‘refugee warehouse’. To prevent any further illegal crossings, Turkey is bolstering security along its eastern border with Iran. But will that be enough to stem the flow of migrants? And how will a potential refugee crisis affect Iran? Guests: Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah Abas Aslani Senior Fellow at the Centre for Middle East Strategic Studies
August 24, 2021
