August 24, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel yet to produce evidence to justify bombing of high rise buildings in Gaza - rights group
The Israeli military has yet to ‘produce evidence’ to justify destroying high rise buildings in Gaza during its offensive in May earlier this year. Israeli airstrikes apparently violated international law as attacks left dozens of people homeless and destroyed multiple businesses according to HRW’s report. #Gaza #israel #gazaairstrike
