August 25, 2021
Clinical trials of DNA-based vaccine show 67% efficacy
The Indian government has approved the use of the world's first DNA-based vaccine against COVID-19. DNA vaccines have shown promising results in animals, but there are questions about their effectiveness in humans. Dr Derya Unutmaz, an immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory and a researcher on infectious diseases, explains this latest development. #ZydusCadila #DNACovidvaccine
