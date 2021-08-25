BIZTECH
Lack of truck drivers in the UK causing shortage of goods | Money Talks
McDonald's has become the latest chain restaurant to be hit by the UK's truck driver shortage, with no milkshakes or bottled drinks available at any of its British locations. Meanwhile, the British government has rejected calls from UK trade and retail bodies to recruit more truck drivers from Europe. There's a serious shortage because thousands of drivers went home during the COVID-19 crisis and haven't returned. New Brexit immigration rules make it much harder for new drivers to work in the UK, and it's led to warnings of possible shortages of basic supplies across all parts of the economy. Francis Collings has more. #Trucking #Logistics #Transport
Lack of truck drivers in the UK causing shortage of goods | Money Talks
August 25, 2021
