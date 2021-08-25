August 25, 2021
More UK hospitality businesses become pet-friendly | Money Talks
In the UK, millions of new pets have been purchased during the pandemic. And now that holiday-season is upon us, it seems owners don't want to be apart from the newest members of their families. As Natalie Powell reports, accommodation providers are experiencing a spike in searches for pet-friendly stays. #UKhospitality #PetVacation #DogLovers
