India approves world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
The Indian government has given the go ahead for the country to start administering the world's first DNA-based vaccine against COVID-19. The pharmaceutical firm producing the vaccine, Gennova, says its trials show a 67 percent efficacy against coronavirus. The technology behind the company's vaccine, is also used in shots made by drugmaker Pfizer, which recently had its vaccine fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to be used in the country. Mehmet Solmaz has more. #India #DNAVaccine #COVID19
August 25, 2021
