August 27, 2021
River surfers give boost to local businesses in Montana | Money Talks
Outdoor sports are back with a vengeance in the US, with Covid-19 restrictions being lifted and summer in full swing. One of them is the growing sport of river surfing - especially in the north western US state of Montana where water sports companies say business is booming. Motheo Khoaripe takes a look. #RiverSurfing #Montana #OutdoorSports #Tourism
