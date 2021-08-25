August 25, 2021
Turkey says it may deport 'irregular' migrants
Turkey’s interior ministry says nearly 70,000 people have illegally crossed the border from Iran this year. Many of them are irregular migrants, and may be sent back if they are deemed not to be at risk in their home countries. And with the latest events in Afghanistan, #Turkey says it is taking steps to avert another migrant crisis as it expects more arrivals at its borders in the coming weeks.
