US VP Harris ramps up pressure on China over South China Sea | Money Talks

Kamala Harris has accused China of bullying its Southeast Asian neighbours. It's the second time in two days that the US vice president has attacked Beijing for what she calls its 'unlawful' claims in the South China Sea. Harris is in Vietnam after wrapping up the first leg of her Southeast Asia tour in Singapore. Her visit is aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region. Natasha Hussain reports. #KamalaHarris #USChinaRelations @SouthChinaSea