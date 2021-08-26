Taliban’s commandos: Badri 313 battalion

As US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, a new breed of Taliban fighters is filling the vacuum. The Badri 313 brigade is the Taliban’s first organised group of elite commandos. Its members don’t look or act like traditional militants, and they could be a sign of how the Taliban will organise ranks once the Americans leave. TRT WORLD's Ali Mustafa gets exclusive access to the elite commando unit.