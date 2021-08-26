Biden, Bennett to discuss Iran during meeting in White House

Israel's Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, is in Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden. Bennett has already met with the Defense Secretary and Secretary of State, saying he wants to push for a new Iran strategy, urging the United States not to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Gideon Levy, author and a columnist at Haaretz newspaper has more. #Bennett #Irannucleardeal #Biden