August 26, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Several people killed in suicide attacks outside Kabul airport
Several people have been killed in a pair of explosions outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. It happened as the US and other countries scramble to complete their evacuation operations before the end of the month. Afghan TV presenter Diva Patang tells us what this latest violence means for the future of Afghanistan. #KabulBlast #Afghanistan #Taliban
Several people killed in suicide attacks outside Kabul airport
Explore