BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
GDP grows 5% in the second quarter, beating expectations | Money Talks
Nigeria's GDP grew by five percent in the second quarter, its fastest pace since 2014. That's after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the economy last year, with oil revenues falling and the output of other sectors being limited by lockdowns and other restrictions. The agriculture sector led gains but as Mobin Nasir reports, violence in the country's northeast is threatening to derail the recovery. For more on this, Agnes Gitau joined us from London. She's managing partner at GBS Africa, an advisory services firm focused on the continent's economic and political risk. #Nigeria #GDP #Coronavirus #Oil
GDP grows 5% in the second quarter, beating expectations | Money Talks
August 27, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us