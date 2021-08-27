GDP grows 5% in the second quarter, beating expectations | Money Talks

Nigeria's GDP grew by five percent in the second quarter, its fastest pace since 2014. That's after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the economy last year, with oil revenues falling and the output of other sectors being limited by lockdowns and other restrictions. The agriculture sector led gains but as Mobin Nasir reports, violence in the country's northeast is threatening to derail the recovery. For more on this, Agnes Gitau joined us from London. She's managing partner at GBS Africa, an advisory services firm focused on the continent's economic and political risk. #Nigeria #GDP #Coronavirus #Oil