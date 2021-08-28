WORLD
Playback: Serbian hermit discovers there is a pandemic, gets COVID-19 vaccine
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. We take a look at the story of a Serbian man who has just found out about the pandemic after living in a cave for the past 20 years. A Kenyan-Swedish Safari company promises cleaner and quieter wildlife tours... A rare rainfall at the highest point of Greenland's ice sheet fuels concerns over the impact of global heating... And just how did storks migrating to Africa get caught up in the wildfires in Greece? #Moldova #Gagauzia #ASMR
August 28, 2021
