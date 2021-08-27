BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Suspected suicide attack hits Kabul international airport | Money Talks
More than a dozen people have reportedly been killed when a series of explosions hit Kabul airport in a suspected suicide attack on Thursday. The blasts come after warnings from the US, UK and Australian intelligence agencies about an imminent terror attack, urging people to leave the area. More than 10- thousand foreign nationals and Afghans have been waiting at the airport to be evacuated, ahead of the full withdrawal of American troops on August 31st. The blasts, which have been confirmed by the Pentagon, were reportedly followed by gunfire. For more on this we spoke to economist and political scientist, Anwar-ul-haq Ahady. He is also Afghanistan's former Minister of Commerce & Industries. He joined us now from Kabul. #Daesh #KabulBombBlast #Afghanistan #UStroops #Evacuation
Suspected suicide attack hits Kabul international airport | Money Talks
August 27, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us