How significant is the surrender of Boko Haram fighters in Cameroon?

Hundreds of Boko Haram fighters have been surrendering to authorities in Cameroon. The Cameroonian government says its Centre for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration in the northern town of Meri is now full. Nigerian human rights lawyer and security analyst Bulama Bukarti weighs in. #BokoHaram #Cameroon