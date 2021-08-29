Polls suggest German elections headed for nailbiter

German voters head to the ballot in four weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to step down after 16 years, and the race to replace her is neck-and-neck after her conservative union plunged in recent polls. It's seen as a comeback for the Social Democrats who, just a few years ago, were considered a spent force. Sibel Karkus has more from Berlin. #GermanyElection