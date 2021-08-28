Why are historical Islamic dramas so popular?

Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to co-produce a television series on the life of Salahuddin al Ayyubi, a revered Muslim general popularly known as ‘Saladin’ in the West. Other historical Islamic dramas produced by Turkey like 'Resurrection Ertugrul' have proven to be successful globally. DoubleCheck examines why this genre has become so popular, and whether it can help stem anti-Muslim sentiment.