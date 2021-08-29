Old horses in ‘terrible shape’ rehabilitated in Serbian shelter

In Serbia, the number of malnourished and neglected horses arriving at shelters is on the rise. Many old horses are left to die or get sold off to a slaughter house. Owner ignorance and economic hardship are driving the issue. But a sanctuary in the country's south is trying to solve the problem, one horse at a time. Sumeyye Ceylan has the story. #HorseShelter