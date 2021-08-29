​​Thousands flee Louisiana as category 4 storm forecast

In the US, Hurricane Ida is expected to batter the Gulf Coast as many prepare for one of the worst storms to hit the state since the 1800s. Forecasters have now upgraded it to a category four tropical storm. It'll sweep through the region on the same day as Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago, which killed more than 1,800 people. Daniel Padwick reports. #IDA