With COVID-19 Infections Rising, Is It Time to Re-impose Travel Restrictions?
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning, saying a surge in seasonal travel resulted in a rapid increase in coronavirus infections. As vaccines became available, some countries started opening up, but WHO says the rate at which people are getting COVID-19 shots is falling. So, with fewer people being vaccinated and over all infections on the rise, is it time to bring back stricter travel rules? Guests: Simon Calder Senior Travel Editor at The Independent Ben McCluskey COVID-19 Data Analyst Oksana Pyzik UCL School of Pharmacy Senior Teaching Fellow
With COVID-19 Infections Rising, Is It Time to Re-impose Travel Restrictions?
August 30, 2021
