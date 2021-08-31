Polio outbreak weighs heavily on fragile healthcare system | Money Talks

Yemen's civil war is now in its sixth year, and despite international efforts to find a solution, there appears to be no end in sight. While much of the world is focused on COVID-19 inoculations, in one region of Yemen, there are fears that polio vaccine shortages are putting local children at risk. Tayyibe Aydin has the story. #Polio #Yemen #RefugeeCamps