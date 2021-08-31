Screen time is banned in UK firm's off-grid getaways | Money Talks

Despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, many Brits are continuing to work from home. But for some, that's made it even more challenging to find a healthy work-life balance. One company hopes its innovative idea will help those struggling to switch-off. Oliver Regan explains. #Rest #Screentime #OffTheGrid #UKTourism